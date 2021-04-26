Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Pascal Deschatelets Sells 6,250 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $288,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 871,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,194,775.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.16. 570,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 15,847 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.