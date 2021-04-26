API3 (API3) Price Tops $7.48 on Top Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. API3 has a market cap of $103.64 million and $19.56 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.48 or 0.00014054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00065428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00063612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.83 or 0.00754561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00095173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.83 or 0.07612359 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

