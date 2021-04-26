API3 Price Reaches $7.61 on Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. API3 has a market cap of $105.32 million and approximately $20.31 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One API3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.61 or 0.00014116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00065780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.04 or 0.00742456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.00 or 0.07847000 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

