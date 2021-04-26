APIX (APIX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.90 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 28.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0881 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded down 45.4% against the dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and $1.90 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00064513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00020031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00062305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.03 or 0.00742149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.66 or 0.07370494 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

