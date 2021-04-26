Apollo Global Management (APO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $53.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

