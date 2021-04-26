Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AINV opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $932.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

