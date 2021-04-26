Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.9% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

