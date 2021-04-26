Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $1,175,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 25,091 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.45. The company had a trading volume of 212,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,498,473. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

