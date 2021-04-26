Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,945 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $31,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $134.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.42. The company has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

