Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $144.89 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $160.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.37 and a 200-day moving average of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

