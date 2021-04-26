APY.Finance Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market cap of $34.18 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00062703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00284019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.03 or 0.00995310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.52 or 0.00732548 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00025690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,820.04 or 0.99933580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,694,291 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

