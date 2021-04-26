APYSwap (APYS) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.64 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00003864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $15.64 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00062827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.29 or 0.00282383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $533.58 or 0.00995965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.54 or 0.00725234 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00025649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,859.68 or 1.00532026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,556,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

