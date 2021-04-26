APYSwap (APYS) Price Down 0.2% This Week

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00003931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $15.97 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00061054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.00270002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $547.35 or 0.01018227 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00025049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.00685872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,719.32 or 0.99933274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,556,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

