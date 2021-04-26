ARAW Achieves Market Cap of $177,975.54 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 56.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. ARAW has a market capitalization of $177,975.54 and $1,267.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ARAW has traded 61.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00064503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00062382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.10 or 0.00751470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00094849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.93 or 0.07460497 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.