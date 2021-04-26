Arbidex (ABX) Reaches One Day Volume of $166,933.00

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, Arbidex has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Arbidex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Arbidex has a market capitalization of $596,894.31 and $166,933.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00064329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.52 or 0.00746949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00093897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.03 or 0.07445061 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex (ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

