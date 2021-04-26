ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit’s Quiet Period Will Expire on May 3rd (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit’s (NASDAQ:ACTDU) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 3rd. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit had issued 27,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTDU opened at $10.16 on Monday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

