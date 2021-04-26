ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit’s Quiet Period Will Expire on May 3rd (NASDAQ:DGNU)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit’s (NASDAQ:DGNU) quiet period will end on Monday, May 3rd. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit had issued 40,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
DGNU stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.88.
About ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit
Featured Article: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.