Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Director Yasunori Kaneko Purchases 4,133 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 4,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $129,652.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RCUS stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $35.71. 57,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,283. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. Analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCUS. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 219,366 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,057,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 57,284 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

