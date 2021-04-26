Arden Trust Co Buys 1,817 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.22. 154,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,983,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.13. The firm has a market cap of $623.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

