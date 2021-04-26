Arden Trust Co Has $2.19 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.70. 31,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,058. The company has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

