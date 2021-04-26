Arden Trust Co Has $45.45 Million Stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 995,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,017 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF comprises about 7.7% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 20.95% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF worth $45,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACG. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 21,985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 54,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period.

Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $48.09. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,436. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $48.26.

