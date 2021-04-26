Arden Trust Co Sells 1,016 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.39.

CHTR traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $656.28. 18,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $627.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $631.16. The stock has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

