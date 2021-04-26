Arden Trust Co Sells 1,320 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $22,904,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 217,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $124.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.