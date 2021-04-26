Arden Trust Co Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 42,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

IBM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,565. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $144.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

