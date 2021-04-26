Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 413,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,897,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HSBC upped their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $130.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day moving average is $135.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

