Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 180,900 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 180,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,572,000. United Rentals accounts for 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.25% of United Rentals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $318.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.24 and a 52-week high of $341.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

