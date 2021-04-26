Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 952,702 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 952,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,409,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.76% of Donaldson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after acquiring an additional 750,072 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,972,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,880,000 after acquiring an additional 273,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,896,000 after acquiring an additional 232,095 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $62.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

