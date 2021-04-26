Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 416,916 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 416,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,828,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of TE Connectivity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $134.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.18. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $66.61 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of -187.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.31.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.