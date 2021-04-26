Ardevora Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,600 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.15% of Cadence Design Systems worth $56,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Shares of CDNS opened at $142.08 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.27 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,009,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,124 shares of company stock worth $60,666,839. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.