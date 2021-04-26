Ardevora Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $59,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

NYSE:ACN opened at $291.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $172.57 and a one year high of $293.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.55, for a total value of $404,390.85. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Insiders have sold a total of 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

