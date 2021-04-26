Ardevora Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142,400 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.60% of The Middleby worth $55,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,335,000 after acquiring an additional 31,083 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,796,000 after buying an additional 104,839 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after buying an additional 1,215,470 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,742,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,630,000 after buying an additional 127,374 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $182.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $185.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.94.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

