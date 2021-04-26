Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $55,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ICE opened at $121.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $121.97.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,331 shares of company stock worth $5,558,653 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

