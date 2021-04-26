Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $54.82 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Cintas worth $54,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Cintas stock opened at $353.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $197.13 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

