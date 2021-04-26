Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $56.32 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.24% of Fortive worth $56,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fortive by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,215,000 after buying an additional 3,349,167 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 1,839,952 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Fortive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,006,000 after buying an additional 1,147,692 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,253,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,607,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

