Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $58.39 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,300 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 167,700 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Southwest Airlines worth $58,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 35,953 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,005 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,590,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 22,920.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146,870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 146,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $61.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

