Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $59.35 Million Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,703 shares during the period. Ingevity comprises about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.83% of Ingevity worth $59,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,781,000 after acquiring an additional 75,286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ingevity by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,388,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $72.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

