Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $61.94 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.20% of AutoZone worth $61,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in AutoZone by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total transaction of $4,829,591.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,710.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,471.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,373.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,225.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $982.30 and a 52-week high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.09.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

