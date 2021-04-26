Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $62.44 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,486 shares during the period. Atmos Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.49% of Atmos Energy worth $62,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $103.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average is $94.34. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

