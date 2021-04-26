Ardevora Asset Management LLP Invests $54.85 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 211,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,854,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Cummins as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,361,000 after buying an additional 237,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after acquiring an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.71.

Shares of CMI opened at $262.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.49 and a 200 day moving average of $239.83. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.32 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

