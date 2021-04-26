Ardevora Asset Management LLP Invests $59.40 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,404,000. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Dell Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,878,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.53.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 433,754 shares of company stock worth $37,779,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $101.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.98.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

