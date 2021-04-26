Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $59,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Facebook by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 121.7% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 7,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 175,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 9,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,507,799 shares of company stock valued at $426,375,644. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $301.13 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.82 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.91 and its 200-day moving average is $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.05.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.