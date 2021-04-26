Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.21% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $56,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,002.89.

MTD opened at $1,335.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,159.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,144.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.32 and a 12 month high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

