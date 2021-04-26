Ardevora Asset Management LLP Makes New $55.48 Million Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 357,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,483,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Microchip Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.48.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $156.38 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.80 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

