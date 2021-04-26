Ardevora Asset Management LLP Makes New $60.64 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 213,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,643,000. FedEx comprises 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of FedEx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.63.

NYSE FDX opened at $277.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.61. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.