Ardevora Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 472,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,222,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.42% of XPO Logistics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 95,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. Truist boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.17.

In related news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XPO opened at $136.87 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $138.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.16 and its 200 day moving average is $115.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.