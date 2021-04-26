Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases New Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 148,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,557,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Monolithic Power Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after acquiring an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $55,131,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,265,933.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total value of $65,347.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 333,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,598,374.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,746 shares of company stock valued at $89,124,457. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $380.79 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.81 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

