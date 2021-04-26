Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 1,378,931 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,378,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,859,000. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 1.00% of BJ’s Wholesale Club at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,676 shares of company stock worth $6,135,699. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ stock opened at $43.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

