Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of American Electric Power worth $52,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 13.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

AEP opened at $87.70 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.