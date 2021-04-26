Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 171,537 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.24% of Expedia Group worth $58,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $177.56 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.60 and a 200-day moving average of $138.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

