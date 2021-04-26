Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,570 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.16% of Hilton Worldwide worth $54,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after purchasing an additional 999,493 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,034 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,252,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $127.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.95 and a 200 day moving average of $109.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.83 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $129.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

